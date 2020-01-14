Lilly's lower-priced insulin plan extended to two new options

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has introduced two more insulins to a program that offers the treatments to US diabetics at reduced prices to the branded versions.
The US drugmaker has introduced cheaper versions of Humalog Mix75/25 KwikPen (insulin lispro protamine and insulin lispro injectable suspension 100 units/mL) and Humalog Junior KwikPen (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL).
Both insulins will have 50% lower list prices compared to the branded versions and will be available by mid-April.
