More poor data make $1.6 billion look steep for ARMO

Detailed results from the Phase III SEQUOIA trial of pegilodecakin make for disappointing reading.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is testing the PEGylated interleukin (IL)-10 agent, together with chemo, as an option for people with metastatic pancreatic cancer in a later-line setting.

While results released in October 2019 showed the study missed its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), more details show secondary goals of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) were also missed.