Lilly to bring 50 years of research to an end at UK site

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is to close its neuroscience research center in Surrey, UK.
Local newspaper The Basingstoke Gazette has reported that the Erl Wood site would close by the end of 2020, affecting 270 employees, two thirds of whom will move to a location nearby, while neuroscience research will be moved to the USA.
Tim Garnett, chief medical officer at Lilly, said: “I know that this proposal will be difficult news for many working for Lilly in the UK. Our dedicated teams have delivered world-class research from Erl Wood for the last 50 years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze