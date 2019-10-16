Lilly to bring 50 years of research to an end at UK site

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is to close its neuroscience research center in Surrey, UK.

Local newspaper The Basingstoke Gazette has reported that the Erl Wood site would close by the end of 2020, affecting 270 employees, two thirds of whom will move to a location nearby, while neuroscience research will be moved to the USA.

Tim Garnett, chief medical officer at Lilly, said: “I know that this proposal will be difficult news for many working for Lilly in the UK. Our dedicated teams have delivered world-class research from Erl Wood for the last 50 years.