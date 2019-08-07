Executive musical chairs at Eli Lilly

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced several leadership changes in the company's corporate business development, oncology R&D, and managed healthcare services organizations before markets opened this morning.

Darren Carroll, senior vice president of corporate business development, will retire at the end of August after 22 years of service with the company. Mr Carroll has led Lilly's corporate business development organization for nearly a decade, including the $8.1 billion acquisition of Loxo Oncology earlier this year, the largest acquisition in Lilly's history.

In two related moves, Phil Johnson, SVP and treasurer, will assume additional duties overseeing merger and acquisition activity, while Heather Wasserman, has been promoted to VP of corporate business development, with responsibility for business development transactions, emerging technologies and innovation, and venture capital.