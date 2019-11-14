List price figures suggest 4.1% rise in UK spending on medicines

The list price of drugs prescribed on the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has been published for the year 2018-19.

Published by NHS Digital, the figures are the cost of the medicines at list price – the basic cost of a drug excluding VAT – and not necessarily what the NHS paid for drugs.

The list price does not take account of any contract prices or discounts, dispensing costs, fees or prescription charges income, yet the published figures can still be seen to reflect rising medicine prices.