Biosimilar Humira contributes to massive NHS cost savings

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) says that, as a result of its Long Term Plan, annual savings of more than £700 million ($853 million) have been achieved through the use of biosimilars and generics.
An NHS-wide campaign has supported patients and doctors to maximize the use of ‘generic’ and best value ‘biologic’ treatments to treat conditions including arthritis and cancer.
New figures show that the uptake of best value medicines lowered costs to taxpayers by £294 million last year alone, on track to meet its ambitious target of a further £400 million annual savings by 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze