Biosimilar Humira contributes to massive NHS cost savings

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) says that, as a result of its Long Term Plan, annual savings of more than £700 million ($853 million) have been achieved through the use of biosimilars and generics.

An NHS-wide campaign has supported patients and doctors to maximize the use of ‘generic’ and best value ‘biologic’ treatments to treat conditions including arthritis and cancer.

New figures show that the uptake of best value medicines lowered costs to taxpayers by £294 million last year alone, on track to meet its ambitious target of a further £400 million annual savings by 2021.