New NHS review calls for increase in uptake of lifesaving vaccines

In light of the UK recently losing its ‘measles-free’ status with the World Health Organization (WHO) – just three years after the virus was eliminated in the country, largely due to the controversy over measles, mumps, meningitis/rubella (MMR) vaccination - today NHS England released a review that calls for more lifesaving vaccines to be provided in convenient locations of parents to drive uptake.

The analysis shows that one in seven children aged five had not had both doses of essential measles jabs.

Health leaders will also look at how payments to general practitioners (GPs) will ensure they vaccinate as many children and young people as possible against MMR.