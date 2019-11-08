UK's Cancer Drugs Fund bringing benefits to patients

In 2016 the UK’s Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) was set up by the NHS England to give patients fast-access to cancer drugs not routinely available on the National Health Service (NHS). This reformed an existing temporary fund with the aim of further improving patient access, speeding up the approval process and delivering better value for money for the NHS.
The CDF involves managed access agreements between a drug company and NHS England where there is uncertainty about the product’s clinical effectiveness. This agreement requires more data is collected during the managed access period in order to resolve remaining questions around the medicine’s efficacy. The additional data gathered helps NICE to decide if the drugs should be routinely available on the NHS.
GlobalData pharmaceutical technology reporter Allie Nawrat asked NHS England head of commercial operations and CDF national operational lead Nina Pinwill about the benefits this new process had produced.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze