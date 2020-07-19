Look back at pharma news in the week to July 17, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable research news included disappointing results for Swiss pharma giant Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin in the treatment of ovarian cancer, and US firm Moderna posted promising results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, but questions were raised about the length of protection it provided. Roche was also in the news for its collaboration with Blueprint Medicines on the development of the US biotech’s targeted cancer candidate pralsetinib. Elsewhere, India’s Biocon received approval from the domestic regulator, the DCGI, to market its Alzumab to treat respiratory complications in COVID-19 patients.

Tecentriq’s ovarian failure highlights a changing market