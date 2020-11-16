Lowering prescription drug prices with imports

By Dr Nicola Davies
The high and rising cost of prescription drugs in the United States remains a concern for patients, physicians, payers, and policy makers. It is also a key priority for the US Food and Drug Administration, the Trump administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The FDA has worked to implement a number of strategies in recent years to increase generic drug transparency and competition. While the importation of drugs from foreign countries has been considered a potential solution to international disparities in prescription drug costs, the FDA has voiced its concerns, which include safety risks and a lack of regulatory oversight.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze