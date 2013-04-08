Lundbeck announces positive results for Brintellix and Selincro

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUND: C) A/S this morning released positive results for the REVIVE study, a double-blind randomized study of Brintellix (vortioxetine) versus agomelatine in adults with major depression (MDD) who changed antidepressant treatment after an inadequate response to SSRI or SNRI treatment.
Brintellix is currently under regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letters September 21 and December 13, 2012), and the company has hopes of launching the product this year. According to analysts at Credit Suisse, the worldwide net present value (NPV) for Brintellix is 13.27 Danish kroner per share (8% of total) for Lundbeck.
In this study, the objective was to compare the efficacy and tolerability of flexible dose treatment with Brintellix (10-20mg/day) versus agomelatine (25-50 mg/day) in this challenging MDD patient population. The study was conducted in Europe and one of the newest antidepressants agomelatine was chosen as a comparator because of its different mode of action from conventional SSRI/SNRI therapies.
