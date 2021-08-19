Sunday 24 November 2024

Lundbeck continues to deliver solid growth

Pharmaceutical
19 August 2021
lundbeck_headquarters_3_large

Shares of Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) closed down 6.9% at 184.45 kroner yesterday as it posted financials for the first half of 2021, though this fall was likely more to do with disappointing clinical results for Rexulti (brexpiprazole) in borderline personality disorder that were released the same day.

Revenue reached 8,233 million kroner ($1,307 million), a decline of 4% in local currencies because of generic erosion on Northera (droxidopa), and missing consensus estimates of 4,02 billion kroner.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) beat forecast, growing 58% compared to the same period in 2020 and reaching 1,478 million kroner. EBIT margin reached 18.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 63% for the period, reaching 5.03 kroner.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck's nine-month sales rise 11%
9 November 2022
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck rises as 1st-qtr beats forecasts
12 May 2021
Biotechnology
Lundbeck's Vyepti meets goals in active migraine attack trial
16 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Lundbeck and Otsuka's Rexulti for MDD and schizophrenia
11 July 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze