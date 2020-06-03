Lupin pens distribution deals for NaMuscla in key EU territories

Indian drugmaker Lupin (BSE: 500257) has entered into distribution agreements with three companies for its orphan drug NaMuscla (mexiletine), which received European Commission approval in December 2018, for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders.
Exeltis Healthcare, Cresco Pharma and Macure Pharma will commercialize NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with NDM) disorders in certain EU territories. NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication, according to Lupin.
