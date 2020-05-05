Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive Phase III data for Lupin's trichomoniasis candidate

5 May 2020
India’s Lupin (BSE: 500257) has announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase III clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec (secnidazole) 2g oral granules in 147 female patients with trichomoniasis.

Solosec came into Lupin’s portfolio via its October 2017 acquisition of Symbiomix Therapeutics for around $200 million, and the drug gained US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women in May that year.

The trial demonstrated a clinically- and statistically-significant response rate, or microbiological cure, in patients dosed with Solosec as compared to placebo (p<0.001), with the news sending Lupin’s shares up 2.57 to 862.70 rupees yesterday.

