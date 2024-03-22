Monday 29 September 2025

MaaT Pharma gearing up for potential launch with Jonathan Chriqui appointment

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2024
jonathan-chriqui-maat-pharma-large

This year could be a crucial one for Maat Pharma (Euronext: MAAT), a French microbiome company with a focus on cancer.

Results are due this summer from a pivotal Phase III trial of MaaT013, the company’s lead asset, in what is the first late-stage study globally for a microbiome-based therapy in hemato-oncology.

MaaT013 is being studied in patients with acute graft-versus-host-disease with gastrointestinal involvement who are refractory to both steroids, the standard of care first-line treatment, and to ruxolitinib used as a second-line treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA lifts clinical hold of MaaT Pharma's lead microbiome therapeutic trial
24 April 2023
Pharmaceutical
Corvus appoints chief business officer to drive ITK inhibition business
8 February 2024
Biotechnology
Antonio Olivieri to replace retiring Guy Braunstein as Idorsia CMO
22 March 2024
Biotechnology
MaaT Pharma releases positive 18-month data for MaaT013
15 April 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze