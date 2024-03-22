MaaT Pharma gearing up for potential launch with Jonathan Chriqui appointment

This year could be a crucial one for Maat Pharma (Euronext: MAAT), a French microbiome company with a focus on cancer.

Results are due this summer from a pivotal Phase III trial of MaaT013, the company’s lead asset, in what is the first late-stage study globally for a microbiome-based therapy in hemato-oncology.

MaaT013 is being studied in patients with acute graft-versus-host-disease with gastrointestinal involvement who are refractory to both steroids, the standard of care first-line treatment, and to ruxolitinib used as a second-line treatment.