Major layoffs at Calithera after lead candidate flops

Shares in Californian cancer drug specialist Calithera Biosciences (Nasdaq: CALA) have fallen by half, following bad news from the CANTATA clinical study of telaglenastat.

The company is testing the novel glutaminase inhibitor as an option for people with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), in addition to cabozantinib.

Top-line results from the trial show that the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) was not met.