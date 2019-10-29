Saturday 23 November 2024

Bavencio wins EU approval in advanced RCC

Biotechnology
29 October 2019
bavencio_merck_large

Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) entry into the PD-L1 space has secured a European Commission approval in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The approval of the Bavencio (avelumab) combination comes nearly six months after it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in this indication.

Positive interim results from the Phase III JAVELIN Renal 101 study helped to secure the approval, demonstrating that Bavencio and axitinib significantly lowered risk of disease progression or death by 31% compared with sunitinib in patients with advanced RCC regardless of PD-L1 status.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Germany's Merck KGaA to present Bavencio data at ESMO 2019
23 September 2019
Biotechnology
Early FDA nod for Bavencio combo as RCC treatment
15 May 2019
Biotechnology
NICE U-turn on use of Merck and Pfizer's Bavencio for UC via the NHS
7 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Major layoffs at Calithera after lead candidate flops
5 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze