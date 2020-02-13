Saturday 14 December 2024

Malaysia, Canada, Japan and Korea still top PhRMA hit list

13 February 2020
In its submission for the 2020 Special 301 Report, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has singled out the same four priority countries as it calls for urgent action to address market access and intellectual property (IP) barriers.

The Special 301 review gives the US government a chance to consider how the country’s inventions are being respected overseas, including medicines and vaccines that are developed in the USA.

While PhRMA’s submission refers to concerns that it has on 24 overseas markets, the trade group asks the Office of the US Trade Representative and other federal agencies to make four of these a particular priority.

