Malaysia, Canada, Japan and Korea still top PhRMA hit list

In its submission for the 2020 Special 301 Report, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has singled out the same four priority countries as it calls for urgent action to address market access and intellectual property (IP) barriers.
The Special 301 review gives the US government a chance to consider how the country’s inventions are being respected overseas, including medicines and vaccines that are developed in the USA.
While PhRMA’s submission refers to concerns that it has on 24 overseas markets, the trade group asks the Office of the US Trade Representative and other federal agencies to make four of these a particular priority.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze