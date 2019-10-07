CEA report arms PhRMA with evidence of slowing medicine prices

In the complex world of US drug pricing, any new snippets of evidence of rises or declines in medicine prices are used to further the claims of the corresponding side of the debate.

So Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the major trade group representing innovative drugmakers in the USA, has keenly pointed to a new report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) that shows prices are growing at the slowest rate in decades.

The report, Measuring Prescription Drug Prices: A Primer on the CPI Prescription Drug Index, focuses on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for prescription drugs (CPI-Rx).