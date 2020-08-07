Pharma takes aim at deductibles and co-insurance

US pharma trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has responded to a report on drug pricing from industry analyst IQVIA.

The document, Medicine Spending and Affordability in the U.S., draws attention to the increasing use of deductibles and co-insurance by health plans, ultimately moving the cost of medicines to chronically ill people taking branded drugs.

PhRMA notes that, after discounts and rebates, the cost of branded Rx drugs grew by 1.7% last year on average.