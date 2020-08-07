Pharma takes aim at deductibles and co-insurance

US pharma trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has responded to a report on drug pricing from industry analyst IQVIA.
The document, Medicine Spending and Affordability in the U.S., draws attention to the increasing use of deductibles and co-insurance by health plans, ultimately moving the cost of medicines to chronically ill people taking branded drugs.
PhRMA notes that, after discounts and rebates, the cost of branded Rx drugs grew by 1.7% last year on average.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze