Matthew Homent made permanent Irish lead at Mundipharma

Mundipharma has named Matthew Homent its Ireland country manager, a position he has held on an interim basis since April of this year.

His previous role was as director of commercial operations at Mundipharma’s sister company Napp Pharmaceuticals in the UK, where he helped to set up a portfolio of branded generic medicines.

Mr Homent has been with the Mundipharma network for more than 20 years, and moved to Napp in 2003. He then progressed through various procurement and commercial roles before becoming director of commercial operations in 2015.