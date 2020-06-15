Mundipharma lures Allergan exec to CEO post

Mundipharma today announced that Marc Princen has joined the Mundipharma network of independently associated companies as the global chief executive, effective June 1, 2020.

In his new role, Mr Princen will be responsible for all Mundipharma strategic and operational matters globally, focusing on seamless execution of the 2020-2023 Business Plan.

Mr Princen is joining Mundipharma from Allergan International, which has just been acquired in a $63 billion deal by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where he was president and executive vice president international business. He brings more than 30 years cross-functional experience in the pharmaceutical Industry with expertise spanning commercial, marketing, business development and management.