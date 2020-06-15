Saturday 23 November 2024

What the UK economy can learn from the pharmaceutical sector

Pharmaceutical
15 June 2020
jameel_zayed

Amid the unfamiliar circumstances of the last few months, much has been made of the rapid innovation that businesses up and down the UK have been forced to undertake, writes Jameel Zayed (pictured), from innovation funding consultancy Leyton, in an Expert View piece.

With millions of people adapting to working from home virtually overnight, businesses have found new ways to adapt to these challenges, potentially changing the way we work forever.

However, whole sectors of the economy have struggled in the new circumstances – retail, hospitality and tourism have been victims of the national lockdown.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ITIF/WHO collaboration for innovation, urging open trade, in combating coronavirus
19 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
EC commits additional 150 million euros for coronavirus innovation
4 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mundipharma lures Allergan exec to CEO post
15 June 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—UK's Biomedical Catalyst relaunched
27 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze