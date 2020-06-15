What the UK economy can learn from the pharmaceutical sector

Amid the unfamiliar circumstances of the last few months, much has been made of the rapid innovation that businesses up and down the UK have been forced to undertake, writes Jameel Zayed (pictured), from innovation funding consultancy Leyton, in an Expert View piece.

With millions of people adapting to working from home virtually overnight, businesses have found new ways to adapt to these challenges, potentially changing the way we work forever.

However, whole sectors of the economy have struggled in the new circumstances – retail, hospitality and tourism have been victims of the national lockdown.