EC approval of extended Invokana indication

The European Commission (EC) has approved the extension of the indication of Invokana (canagliflozin) to include renal outcome data from the CREDENCE trial.

Invokana is now the only sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor approved in Europe with an extended indication to treat diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) patients.

While Invokana was developed by the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen, European distribution rights are held by the Mundipharma network.