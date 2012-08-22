Merck KGaA acquires cell culture media specialist Biochrom

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) announced yesterday that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Biochrom AG located in Berlin, Germany. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Biochrom, with around 60 employees and sales of about 13 million euros ($16.9 million) in 2011, specializes in the production and marketing of cell-culture media and buffer solutions. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions such as the approval of the respective antitrust authority is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Will strengthen Millipore business