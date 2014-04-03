Merck Serono in deal with Auxogyn to advance fertility research

USA-based Auxogyn, a company dedicated to advancing women’s reproductive health, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Merck Serono, a unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), for Auxogyn’s proprietary Early Embryo Viability Assessment (Eeva) test. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Eeva Test is a non-invasive diagnostic test used adjunctively to traditional morphology. It utilizes time-lapse imaging and computer software to analyze embryo development, creating lab-based measurements that provide reproductive endocrinologists and embryologists with objective information which can help to assess embryo development and viability. The Eeva Test results deliver objective information that may assist clinicians in improving IVF (in vitro fertilization) patient outcomes.

“This new agreement further underscores our commitment as a leader in fertility treatment to develop innovative science, medicines and technologies that have the power to improve outcomes for patients throughout the in vitro fertilization process,” said Dorothea Wenzel, head of the Global Business Franchise Fertility at Merck Serono, adding: “The Eeva Test can make the difference for the patient, as it can help to objectively identify the embryos with the highest implantation potential.”