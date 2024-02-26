MHRA's chief executive stepping down

Dame June Raine, chief executive of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has today announced that she will be stepping down in the fall following five years in the role.
She took up the CEO post in August 2019, following a career in medicines regulation. She was previously the Agency’s director of vigilance and risk management of medicines.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will shortly begin recruitment for a new chief executive. Dame June will remain in post until the fall to ensure a smooth transition to her successor.
