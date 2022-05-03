More options for people living with rare form of epilepsy

JAMA Neurology has published data from a Phase III trial of Fintepla (fenfluramine), the anti-seizure med developed by Brussels, Belgium-based drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB).

UCB is testing the oral medication as an adjunct to patients’ existing anti-epileptic treatment regimen, for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

LGS is a severe childhood-onset condition which causes seizures that are highly-resistant to treatment with existing medications. It also causes serious impairment of cognitive and motor functions.