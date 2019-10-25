Zogenix adds to Fintepla case in Dravet syndrome

The case for approval of Fintepla (fenfluramine) to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome has been given a boost by the addition of new data.

New results presented at the Childhood Neurology Society Congress include data showing a long-term, clinically-meaningful reduction in convulsive seizure frequency in Dravet syndrome patients aged under six years, in an ongoing open-label extension study.

Further data was presented from a post-hoc analysis showing clinically-meaningful and profound reduction in the frequency of high-risk tonic-clonic seizures in Dravet syndrome patients treated in two previously completed Phase III clinical trials.