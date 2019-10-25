Friday 13 December 2024

Zogenix adds to Fintepla case in Dravet syndrome

25 October 2019
The case for approval of Fintepla (fenfluramine) to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome has been given a boost by the addition of new data.

New results presented at the Childhood Neurology Society Congress include data showing a long-term, clinically-meaningful reduction in convulsive seizure frequency in Dravet syndrome patients aged under six years, in an ongoing open-label extension study.

Further data was presented from a post-hoc analysis showing clinically-meaningful and profound reduction in the frequency of high-risk tonic-clonic seizures in Dravet syndrome patients treated in two previously completed Phase III clinical trials.

