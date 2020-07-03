More options to combat stomach cancer

Weeks after receiving US approval for its fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) option, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DCPH) has presented new data supporting use of the therapy.
Qinlock (ripretinib), the first new drug specifically approved as a fourth-line option for this patient population, is available for people have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitor therapies, including imatinib, marketed by Novartis (NOVN: VX) as Gleevec.
While the approval of Gleevec and more recent options such as Pfizer’s Sutent (sunitinib) and Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Stivarga (regorafenib) have improved treatment options for people with GIST, some cancers do progress further.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze