More options to combat stomach cancer

Weeks after receiving US approval for its fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) option, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DCPH) has presented new data supporting use of the therapy.

Qinlock (ripretinib), the first new drug specifically approved as a fourth-line option for this patient population, is available for people have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitor therapies, including imatinib, marketed by Novartis (NOVN: VX) as Gleevec.

While the approval of Gleevec and more recent options such as Pfizer’s Sutent (sunitinib) and Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Stivarga (regorafenib) have improved treatment options for people with GIST, some cancers do progress further.