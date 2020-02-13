Tuesday 10 December 2024

FDA grants priority review and sets PDUFA date for Deciphera's GIST candidate

Biotechnology
13 February 2020
deciphera_big

Tumor drug resistance specialist Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DCPH) yesterday revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for ripretinib, the company’s investigational broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

The FDA granted Priority Review for the NDA, which provides for a six-month review, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 13, 2020.

“The FDA’s acceptance of our NDA brings us one step closer to our goal of providing patients with advanced GIST a potential new treatment option,” said Steve Hoerter, president and chief executive of Deciphera, adding: “With commercial preparations already underway, we believe we will be well positioned for a potential US launch in 2020. We look forward to working with the FDA during their review of this application.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves first drug for 4th-line GIST treatment
16 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Boost for Deciphera's Qinlock weeks after FDA approval
8 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
More options to combat stomach cancer
3 July 2020
Biotechnology
With trial win, Deciphera diverges from Blueprint
13 August 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Chinese biotechs boosted by stalling of BIOSECURE Act
Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs boosted by stalling of BIOSECURE Act
10 December 2024
Biotechnology
Relation Thera announces two strategic collaborations with GSK
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Vertex’ suzetrigine deemed ‘slightly cost-saving’
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie Phase III success with tavapadon in Parkinson’s
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Santhera’s Agamree for DMD
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
TGA makes changes to TGO 91 for injectable electrolyte medicines
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Despite heavy marketing, most Americans reject the new weight-loss drugs
10 December 2024

Company Spotlight

BioAge is a privately-held biotechnology company developing proprietary drugs to treat aging and aging-related diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Chinese biotechs boosted by stalling of BIOSECURE Act
10 December 2024
Relation Thera announces two strategic collaborations with GSK
10 December 2024
ASH 2024: Impact of Darzalex Faspro-based regimens on show
9 December 2024
Ground-breaking CAR-T looks solid as FDA decision day nears
9 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze