New cellulite treatment approved in the USA

Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP) has been granted US Food and Drug Administration approval for Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes), a treatment for cellulite.

With this decision, Endo will be able to market the first FDA-approved treatment for adult women with moderate to severe cellulite, administered via injection into the buttocks.

The firm, which is targeting what it sees as a significant level of unmet need for an effective and non-invasive injectable treatment for cellulite, has conducted major clinical trials in the USA to support the application.