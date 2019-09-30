Endo drops FDA lawsuit over compounding

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP) has dropped a case against the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The company had initially sued the FDA in October 2017, challenging its interim policy authorizing the bulk compounding of drugs, including Endo’s antidiuretic hormone Vasostrict (vasopressin).
Endo's lawsuit alleged that the FDA's interim policy violated Section 503B of the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) and other provisions of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act which allow bulk compounding only if the FDA first makes a determination that there is a genuine ‘clinical need’ for compounding from a particular bulk drug substance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze