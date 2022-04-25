New data for Shionogi's COVID-19 antiviral S-217622 show rapid virus clearance

Japanese pharma major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) on Sunday announced new results from two late-breaking presentations of S-217622 at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon,Portugal, April 23 – 26.
S-217622 is an investigational 3CL protease inhibitor that was studied for once-daily oral administration in mainly vaccinated patients (~85%), with no risk factors for severe complications, within five days of COVID-19 symptom onset.
Although Japanese drugmakers have been lagging behind the USA and Europe in the search for and launch of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, last month Shionogi announced a basic agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the supply of S-217622, in Japan.
