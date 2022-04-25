Sunday 24 November 2024

New data for Shionogi's COVID-19 antiviral S-217622 show rapid virus clearance

Pharmaceutical
25 April 2022
shionogi-big

Japanese pharma major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) on Sunday announced new results from two late-breaking presentations of S-217622 at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon,Portugal, April 23 – 26.

S-217622 is an investigational 3CL protease inhibitor that was studied for once-daily oral administration in mainly vaccinated patients (~85%), with no risk factors for severe complications, within five days of COVID-19 symptom onset.

Although Japanese drugmakers have been lagging behind the USA and Europe in the search for and launch of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, last month Shionogi announced a basic agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the supply of S-217622, in Japan.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Shionogi progressing COVID-19 oral antiviral agent S-217622
16 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Third coronavirus pill ready for review in Japan
25 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Positive results for Shionogi's COVID-19 therapeutic S-217622
7 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi closer to antiviral approval in COVID-19
28 September 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze