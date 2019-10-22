New data shows further promise of Feraccru/Accrufer

UK-based Shield Therapeutics (LON: STX) and privately-held Norgine have announced new data on oral Feraccru (ferric maltol) at the United European Gastroenterology Week in Barcelona, Spain.
Feraccru already has approval for the treatment of iron deficiency in adults in Europe and the USA, and its US brand name is Accrufer.
"The results of this head-to-head study may facilitate physicians' treatment decisions"The companies say that the new Phase IIIb data, which shows that Feraccru is non-inferior to intravenous ferric carboxymaltose, is evidence that their product offers a real alternative to hospital administration for patients with iron deficiency anemia (IDA) and inactive inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
