Prometheus enters IBD deal with Takeda

San Diego, California-based Prometheus Biosciences has entered into a global, multi-target strategic collaboration with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The collaboration combines the proprietary bioinformatics discovery platform and companion diagnostic tools developed by Prometheus, which was created through the June 2019 acquisition of Prometheus Laboratories by Precision IBD, with Takeda's expertise in gastroenterology and drug development, in order to discover and advance up to three targeted IBD therapeutics and companion diagnostics.

Financial terms