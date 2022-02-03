New drug launches will see glaucoma market grow to $3.5 billion by 2030

Steady growth is expected for the glaucoma market across the seven major markets (7MM; USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $3.5 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%, a new study finds.

According data and analytics company GlobalData’s latest report, Glaucoma – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030, the USA will experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 2.7%, while the 5EU will experience growth of 0.2% and Japan will decline by 0.9%. The company notes that the main driver of global growth will be the launch of its seven pipeline products, primarily its sustained-release (SR) implants.

GlobalData pharma analyst Sultan Ahmed commented: “Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss worldwide. In most cases, glaucoma is chronic with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) being the most typical form accounting for 90% of all cases. All forms of glaucoma are characterized by the loss of the retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and their axons that make up the optic nerve, which results in a cupping of the optic nerve head leading to vision loss. Raised intraocular pressure (IOP) is the primary risk factor for glaucoma, and due to this, non-surgical treatment regimens work to lower IOP to stop disease progression.”