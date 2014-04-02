New Haven Pharmaceuticals appoints Larry Dillaha as Executive Vice President Operations

New Haven Pharmaceuticals, a privately held specialty pharmaceuticals company, today announced the appointment of Larry Dillaha, to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President Operations. Dr Dillaha joins the company from Insys Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INSY) where he served as Chief Medical Officer since April 2010.

While Dr Dillaha's primary operational focus will be on clinical, medical, and product development matters, he is expected to contribute broadly to the company's growth and development.

Previously, he served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer for Shionogi and Co (formerly Sciele Pharma, Inc. and First Horizon Pharmaceutical Corp.), where he oversaw the development of and successful FDA filings for numerous compounds integral to that company's success. Prior to Shionogi/Sciele, Dr Dillaha served as Medical Director for Sanofi-Aventis, a multinational pharmaceutical company, where he was involved in several major clinical studies for the company's lead compounds, including Plavix (clopidogrel).