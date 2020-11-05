New heart med continues to make inroads

UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won two European regulatory approvals in one day, with a positive decision for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) adding to a broader label for Lynparza (olaparib).

Forxiga, which is marketed as Farxiga in the USA, has been approved for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), in adults with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).

The decision is based on positive results from the landmark DAPA-HF Phase III trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine.