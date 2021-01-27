New indication approved for Recordati's Carbaglu in USA

Recordati (RECI: MI) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Carbaglu (carglumic acid) tablets 200mg.
The 200mg tablets have been approved as adjunctive therapy to standard of care for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia due to propionic acidemia (PA) or methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) in pediatric and adult patients.
Carbaglu was initially approved by the FDA for N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency, another rare metabolic disorder, as adjunctive therapy to standard of care for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency, and maintenance therapy for the treatment of chronic hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze