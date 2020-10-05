New president named for Merck Research Laboratories

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) on Friday announced that Roger Perlmutter will be retiring as executive vice president and president, Merck Research Laboratories (MRL).

Dr Perlmutter will be succeeded by Dr Dean Li, effective January 1, 2021. Dr Perlmutter will remain as a non-executive director, MRL through June 30, 2021, to facilitate a seamless transition.

“Since rejoining the company seven years ago, Dr Roger Perlmutter has had a profound impact on Merck and the patients we exist to serve. During his tenure as its president, Merck Research Laboratories have made historic breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and other fields of medicine that have both transformed clinical practice and vastly improved patient outcomes. Roger’s legacy will include a rejuvenated research and development organization, staffed by world class scientists, clinicians and professionals and led by Dr Dean Li. As a result of Roger’s hands-on and inspirational leadership, MRL is well positioned to bring forward lifesaving medicines and vaccines for many years to come,” said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck.