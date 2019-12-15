News review for the week ending December 13

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell, Editor
Company acquisitions featured big in the news last week, with two significant M&A deals. First, French pharma major Sanofi announced a $2.5 billion bid for US biotech Synthorx and its cancer drug THOR-707, and US giant Merck & Co is forking out $2.7 billion to buy ArQule and its investigational drug ARQ 531 for the treatment of hematological malignancies. Sanofi was also in the news on Tuesday, when its new chief executive set out plans for refocusing the company’s research priorities. Meantime, the UK parliamentary elections resulted in an overwhelming majority for the Conservatives and Boris Johnson, but still questions remain for the pharmaceutical sector.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze