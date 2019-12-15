Wednesday 15 January 2025

News review for the week ending December 13

Pharmaceutical
15 December 2019
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell, Editor

Company acquisitions featured big in the news last week, with two significant M&A deals. First, French pharma major Sanofi announced a $2.5 billion bid for US biotech Synthorx and its cancer drug THOR-707, and US giant Merck & Co is forking out $2.7 billion to buy ArQule and its investigational drug ARQ 531 for the treatment of hematological malignancies. Sanofi was also in the news on Tuesday, when its new chief executive set out plans for refocusing the company’s research priorities. Meantime, the UK parliamentary elections resulted in an overwhelming majority for the Conservatives and Boris Johnson, but still questions remain for the pharmaceutical sector.

