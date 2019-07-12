Saturday 23 November 2024

NICE backs Forxiga for type 1 diabetes patients

Pharmaceutical
12 July 2019
Medicines cost-effectiveness watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) 5mg with insulin as an option for treating type 1 diabetes in England and Wales.

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the drug’s marketer, says Forxiga is cleared for adults with a body mass index (BMI), of at least 27kg/m2, when insulin alone does not provide adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy, only if:

  • they are on insulin doses of more than 0.5 units/kg of body weight/day and
  • they have completed a structured education program that includes information about:
    • the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis
    • how to recognize risk factors for diabetic ketoacidosis, and its signs and symptoms
    • how and when to monitor blood ketone levels
    • what actions to take for elevated blood ketones, and
  • treatment is started and supervised in a hospital diabetes clinic.

