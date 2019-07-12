NICE backs Forxiga for type 1 diabetes patients

Medicines cost-effectiveness watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) 5mg with insulin as an option for treating type 1 diabetes in England and Wales.

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the drug’s marketer, says Forxiga is cleared for adults with a body mass index (BMI), of at least 27kg/m2, when insulin alone does not provide adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy, only if: