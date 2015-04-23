Novartis 1st-qtr 2015 comes out strongly after asset swaps

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) this morning reported first-quarter 2015 financials, with core operating income from the businesses Novartis retains after a three part asset swap with GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly, increasing 9% (-4% as reported) at constant exchange rates to $3.65 billion, exceeded the $3.17 billion average of eight estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Net profit rose to $13.005 billion from $2.968 billion in the first quarter of 2014. Novartis said sales from continuing operations fell 7% to $11.94 billion, compared with analysts’ forecasts of $12.61 billion. Further strengthening of US dollar impacted sales by -10% and core operating income by -13%. Novartis shares gained 2.1% to 102.30 Swiss francs as markets opened.
Outlook 2015 for continuing operations confirmed
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze