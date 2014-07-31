Novartis' KAE609 effective in uncomplicated malaria patients

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) says that results published in the New England Journal of Medicine show that antimalarial drug candidate KAE609 (cipargamin) cleared the parasite rapidly in plasmodium falciparum (P. falxiparum) and Plasmodium vivax (P. vivax) uncomplicated malaria patients.

KAE609 is one of two candidates Novartis is currently developing, and it, along with KAF 156, are new classes of anti-malarial compounds that work differently to current therapies.

Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, said: "Novartis is in the fight against malaria for the long term and we are committed to the continued research and development of new therapies to eventually eliminate the disease. With two compounds and a new drug target currently under investigation, Novartis has one of the strongest malaria pipelines in the industry."