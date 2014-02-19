Novartis’ LDE225 met primary endpoint in pivotal trial for advanced basal cell carcinoma

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) says the pivotal trial of the investigational oral compound LDE225 (sonidegib) in advanced basal cell carcinoma met its primary endpoint of demonstrating an objective response rate among patients within six months of treatment.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, accounting for more than 80% of non-melanoma skin cancers, and can be highly disfiguring and life-threatening if it grows. Worldwide incidence of basal cell carcinoma is rising by 10% each year due to factors such as an aging population and increased ultraviolet exposure. Although basal cell carcinoma rarely metastasizes, once it does, it can be associated with significant morbidity.

Limited treatment options at present