Saturday 8 November 2025

Novartis reports 7% rise in 1st-qtr net income, beating expectations

Pharmaceutical
24 April 2013

Swiss drug giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) this morning reported first-quarter 2013 financial results showing group net sales increased 2% (+4% constant currency) to $14.0 billion, with all divisions contributing to growth. Currency had a negative impact of 2 percentage points.

Group operating income increased 6% (+10% cc) to $2.9 billion. Operating income margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 20.7% of net sales. Core operating income was up 3% (+6% cc) to $3.7 billion. Core operating income margin in constant currencies increased by 0.6 percentage points, partly offset by a negative currency impact of 0.4 percentage points, to 26.5% of net sales. Excluding the impact of generic competition, core operating income grew by 16% (cc). The adjustments made to Group operating income to arrive at core operating income amounted to $818 million (2012: $871 million). Group net income was $2.4 billion (+7%, +13% cc). Earnings per share were up 5% (+12% cc) to $0.98. Group core net income increased 7% (+10% cc) to $3.25 billion, beating estimates of $3.12 billion from seven analysts polled by Bloomberg. Core EPS increased 6% (+9% cc) to $1.32.

Commenting on the results, Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, said: "Novartis delivered a solid quarter, with all divisions contributing to growth. Significant expansion in our growth products helped to offset the impact of patent expirations. Vaccines and Diagnostics performance improved, and achieved a key approval for Bexsero [multicomponent meningococcal serogroup B vaccine] in the EU while Consumer Health returned to sales growth. Our focus on innovation continued to pay off, with eight approvals in the EU and US, and an FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for LDK378 in lung cancer. I am pleased with our solid start to the year."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze