Sunday 24 November 2024

Novartis shares dip as sales miss estimate

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2020
novartis_tower_large

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) was trading 1.5% lower on Tuesday lunchtime after presenting its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the quarter were $11.35 billion, a 4% drop on the same period of 2019. An analysts’ consensus forecast provided by FactSet estimated second-quarter sales of $11.83 billion.

Net profit from continuing operations was $1.87 billion, down 11%, though core operating income jumped by 1% in a rise attributed to lower spending and improved gross margin.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
'We're a different company today,' says Novartis CEO after $678 million speaker program settlement
2 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chinmay Bhatt takes Novartis' top UK job as Haseeb Ahmad makes step up
21 July 2020
Biotechnology
Sangamo shoots up after Novartis gene therapies deal
31 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
3rd-qtr shows 11% core operating growth for Novartis, but profits down
27 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze