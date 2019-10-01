Novartis taps Microsoft to develop AI-driven computing powers

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has launched a new digital collaboration with Microsoft, a software company, aimed at boosting the firm’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Microsoft will become a “strategic AI and data-science partner,” across departments, from research, discovery and development, and commercialization.

In July 2019, Microsoft said it would invest $1 billion in an artificial intelligence startup company, OpenAI, to bolster its cloud computing product Azure, which is second in size only to Amazon’s cloud computing platform.