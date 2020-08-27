Novel plaque psoriasis treatment passes late-stage test

Dermavant Sciences, a dermatology-focused subsidiary of Switzerland-based Roivant Sciences, has announced positive results from the Phase III PSOARING 1 and PSOARING 2 studies.

The immuno-dermatology specialist is testing the efficacy and safety of tapinarof cream, a potential first-in-class treatment with a novel mechanism of action, in adults with plaque psoriasis.

Dermavant picked up rights to the therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) in 2018 for a total consideration of about $330 million, from UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).