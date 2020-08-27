Novel plaque psoriasis treatment passes late-stage test

Dermavant Sciences, a dermatology-focused subsidiary of Switzerland-based Roivant Sciences, has announced positive results from the Phase III PSOARING 1 and PSOARING 2 studies.
The immuno-dermatology specialist is testing the efficacy and safety of tapinarof cream, a potential first-in-class treatment with a novel mechanism of action, in adults with plaque psoriasis.
Dermavant picked up rights to the therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) in 2018 for a total consideration of about $330 million, from UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze